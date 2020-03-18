確診人數破百！武漢肺炎大增23人中鏢 | Taiwan adds 23 new COVID-19 cases in one day, tally tops 100

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(18)日公布國內新增23例武漢肺炎病例，其中21例為境外移入病例(4例與土耳其旅遊團群聚相關)、2例為本土病例(1例為埃及旅遊團個案接觸者)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 100.

指揮中心表示，土耳其旅遊團新確診4例個案為3女1男，年齡介於20多歲至50多歲，其中2人無症狀，其他2人分別於3月11日及16日發病，經採檢通報，於今日確診；該旅行團截至目前共13人確診，已掌握接觸者共171人。

Among the newly confirmed cases, 4 were part of the Turkey tour group, with ages ranging between 20 to 50, the CECC said.

Of the four cases, two have yet to show symptoms, while the other two reported discomfort on March 11 and March 16, respectively.

Both were immediately tested and their infections were confirmed today.

Of the 15 members of the Turkey tour group, 13 have been confirmed as having contracted the virus, the CECC added.

其他新確診17例境外移入個案為10女7男，年齡介於20多歲至50多歲，發病日介於2月14日至3月16日，旅遊史分別為西班牙、美國各3例，英國、法國各2例，印尼、卡達、菲律賓、瑞士、德國各1例，另有1例曾至法國、西班牙、英國，1例曾至英國、義大利、法國。

The remaining 17 imported cases include 10 females and 7 males, ages ranging between 20 to 50.

They began showing symptoms between Feb. 14 to March 16, and their travel histories include Spain, the U.S., England, France, Indonesia, Qatar, the Philippines, Switzerland and Germany.

另外還有2名本土病例，分別為20多歲男性及20多歲女性，其中20多歲男性為埃及團確診個案接觸者，無症狀，經接觸者採檢確診；另外另人擔心的還有第100例的20多歲女性，她近期無出國史且生活單純，3月12日發病自行就醫，經通報檢驗確診，感染源待釐清。

The two local infections are a man and woman both in their twenties.

Another local case is a child of a confirmed case who was part of the recently returned Egypt tour group.

He had shown no symptoms but was tested by health authorities, and his infection was confirmed today.

Case 100 had no recent travel history but experienced symptoms on March 12, and subsequently sought medical help.

Her infection was confirmed today and authorities are still investigating how she may have contracted the virus.