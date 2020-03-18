COVID-19 not a valid reason to extend Taiwan visa: MOFA

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) confirmed on Wednesday that foreigners residing in Taiwan must leave if their residency or working permit expires amid the virus outbreak.

Foreign residents under quarantine or experiencing a case of “force majeure,” need to report to the National Immigration Agency.

Authorities stressed that fear of contracting COVID-19 abroad is not a valid reason for extending your stay in Taiwan, and all foreigners who do not have special permits will be asked to leave once their visas expire.

This comes after this morning’s CECC press conference, where MOFA announced that starting at midnight on Wednesday (March 18, Taiwan local time), all foreigners will be barred from entering Taiwan.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) made the announcement during the press conference following the confirmation of 10 new imported COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Foreigners, aside from those who hold an alien resident certificate, a certificate of proof for diplomatic duties, a certificate of proof for business or other special permits are barred from entering Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Taiwan citizens and foreign expatriates from the aforesaid categories still have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14 days upon entering Taiwan, effective immediately.