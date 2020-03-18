16,000 arrivals from Europe, other areas required to be quarantined

TAIPEI (CNA) — About 16,000 people arrived in Taiwan from the high-risk areas of Europe, Turkey, Dubai and Egypt from March 5-14 and are required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, according to government data.

Following an increase in the number of people returning from Europe and the other areas who have contracted the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday that home quarantine will be expanded to travelers returning from, or who transferred in, those regions during the stipulated period.

Those who take the initiative to report their arrival and self quarantine will receive NT$1,000 (US$33) per day from the government, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC.

Those who do not take the initiative to report, and are later found to have visited the aforementioned areas, will not be able to receive the NT$1,000 quarantine compensation, Chen said, adding that those who lie about their travel history will be punished.

He urged anyone impacted by the latest quarantine rules to report to their local township offices as soon as possible.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), citing official statistics, said about 16,000 people arrived from Europe, Turkey, Dubai and Egypt between March 5-14.

The required 14-day home quarantine begins on the “statutory entry day,” Chen Tsung-yen said. For example, those arriving on March 5 should be in home quarantine until March 19.

People can report their travel history to the aforementioned areas on the Ministry of the Interior’s official website and the websites of local governments, or simply call the 1999 hotline.

On Wednesday Taiwan reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, mostly imported from Europe. In total, 100 cases have been recorded in Taiwan since the outbreak emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.