周杰倫陪妻兒澳洲度假　返台得居家檢疫14天 | Jay Chou vacation in Australia sparks fans’ concerns

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠肺炎（俗稱武漢肺炎）疫情延燒，中央疫情指揮中心今(18)日宣布美國、加拿大、澳洲、紐西蘭旅遊警示提升為第三級警告。目前仍在澳洲度假的藝人周杰倫、妻子昆凌和兒女返台後必須進行14天居家檢疫。

The Central Epidemic Command Center raised its travel advisory for the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand to a Level 3 alert on Wednesday. Against this backdrop, Jay Chou’s fans expressed their concerns online at the popular singer’s family mandatory 14-day home quarantine when they come back from their vacation in Australia.

對此，周杰倫所屬公司「杰威爾音樂」表示，目前周杰倫仍在休假中，如果近期回來一定會配合防疫政策。

In response to the fans’ concern, JVR Music, Jay’s management company, said that Jay would cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after he arrives in Taiwan from Australia.