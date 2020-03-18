Private Taipei schools cancel classes early amid growing anxiety

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – Anxiety is building among the members and friends of the foreign community as Taiwan saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday, all except one brought in from overseas.

Reflecting on the new risk confronting the country after its initial success in keeping a lid on infections, the Taipei American School and Taipei European School announced plans tonight to cancel classes a few days ahead of the annual Spring Break.

“Taipei American School will be closed Wednesday, March 18 starting at the end of the school day. This will be followed by the school’s regularly scheduled Spring Break,” a message sent to the families read.

Students will resume classes on Monday, March 30.

Meanwhile, the management of the Taipei European School (TES) announced plans to adjust the school calendar to make ways for a new “Digital Learning” program next week which will be combined with the annual Spring Break to postpone classes until April 13.

“This will allow a 24-day period to mitigate any potential COVID-19 risk within our community,” David Gatley, CEO of the TES told parents.

The school head also asked that all parents complete a “Travel and Health Declaration” in an “accurate and timely manner” in bid to take “collective responsibility for all our community.”