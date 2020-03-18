武漢肺炎案例竄升 台北私立學校宣布停課 ｜ Private schools cancel classes early amid new surge

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著週三新冠肺炎確診案例急速竄升，創下單日最多確診紀錄，除一例本土案例，其他皆為境外移入，外籍人士群體之間的焦慮感也隨之升高。

Anxiety is building among the members and friends of the foreign community as we saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday, all except one brought in from overseas.

台灣雖一開始有控制局勢，然而面對新一波疫情威脅，美國學校和歐洲學校今晚宣布在放春假前停課數日。

Reflecting the new risk confronting Taiwan after its initial success in keeping a lid on infections, the Taipei American School and Taipei European School announced plans tonight to cancel classes a few days ahead of the annual Spring Break.

學校發送給家長的通知寫道：「台北美國學校於3月18日週三放學後全面停課，會一直持續到學校原定春假之後。」

“Taipei American School will be closed Wednesday, March 18 starting at the end of the school day. This will be followed by the school’s regularly scheduled Spring Break,” a message sent to the families read.

停課直到3月30日週一才再度開課。

Students will resume classes on Monday, March 30.

同時，台北歐洲學校宣布調整學校行事曆，下週實施遠距教學，緊接著放春假直到4月13日。

Meanwhile, the management of the Taipei European School (TES) announced plans to adjust the school calendar to make ways for a new “Digital Learning” program next week which will be combined with the annual Spring Break to postpone classes until April 13.

台北歐洲學校David Gatley表示， 「這24天的緩衝期可降低新冠病毒在我們群體之中所帶來的潛在威脅。」

“This will allow a 24-day period to mitigate any potential COVID-19 risk within our community,” David Gatley, CEO of the TES said.

此外，學校校長要求所有家長必須確實並準時完成「旅遊史及健康聲明書」，「為我們群體負上集體責任」。

The school head also asked that all parents complete a “Travel and Health Declaration” in an “accurate and timely manner” in bid to take “collective responsibility for all our community.”

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。