Postage stamps feature ‘Taiwan Daily’ impressions

TAIPEI (The China Post) — JUPE Design, a graphic design studio consisting of two designers — Wei Hsin-ju and Jiang Pei-rong — created a series of postage stamps, named “Taiwan Daily” each containing a series of impressions of Taiwan, including food, street scenes and traditional objects.

The postage stamps, themed on Taiwan’s daily life, feature a variety of images ranging from landscapes to traditional objects and local cuisine.

Highlights include “Shitiping” in Taitung, the red plastic chair, local bananas, Taiwanese omelet, Taiwan black dog, the little red traffic light man, Wei Lih Men instant noodles, the southbound railway scenery, Taiwan beer and more.

When you walk through the streets in Taiwan, the design and glaring colors of the shop signs catch people’s attention.

With this observation in mind, the designers used vivid and contrasting colors often seen in Taiwan’s streets to create a one-of-a-kind series of stamps.

As one of the most-used background colors, fuchsia color can best represent authentic Taiwan’s daily life and tradition.

“What JUPE is trying to capture is the touching moments of everyday life, an introduction of the studio reads.

If you slow down your pace and observe, you will find ordinary things very interesting. JUPE aims to make people appreciate the beauty of everyday lives.

See more works designed by JUPE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jupeseries/