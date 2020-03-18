Spaniards find moment of joy in this moment of anxiety

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Spain became the 4th most virus-infected nation in the world, surpassing S. Korea as the arc of contagion rises. Authorities said the number of infections climbed past 5,700 on Sunday, half of them in the capital, Madrid.

Overall, the normally bustling streets of the country’s two biggest cities were noticeably quieter as the message sank in that social distancing is the only way to stop the pandemic.

In this moment of anxiety, neighbors in an apartment complex in Sevilla, Spain found a moment of joy while exercising on their respective balcony.

The relaxing atmosphere erupting from the smiles and laughs from people stuck in their homes reflected the spirit, resilience and humor of a nation facing its worst national emergency since the Second World War.