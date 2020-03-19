Trade-Van strengthens information security, opens new era for electronic tax filing

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As technology advances, online services have become more and more popular, making online information security an indispensable issue for contemporary businesses.

Trade-Van has been the bellwether in terms of information security in Taiwan, with Chairman Alan Hsu bringing his strategic marketing expertise and vision into reshaping the company as well as developing new types of business models.

The company has successfully turned itself into a leading tech brand in Asia.

When Alan Hsu took over Trade-Van, the company was in desperate need of transformation, facing problems such as rigid organizational structure and a steep decline in customs clearance income.

To counter those harsh challenges, he opened up monthly seminar training from managers, implemented KPI (Key Performance Indicator) and MBO (Management by objectives) to cultivate a vigorous business environment, as well as applying for the National Quality Award.

Through those strategies, he has successfully pushed the company forward on a viable path as the company’s stock prices have been steadily growing by 10 percent year on year, reaching NT$6 billion worth of market value and doubled its number of employees.

In addition to management changes, the tax filing system Trade-Van has begun operating since 1999 is also under constant enhancement.

In response to the growing acceptance in electronic tax filing, Trade-Van has launched both online and offline tax filing systems, providing duty-payers with accurate and rapid services including registration, trial balancing, auditing and declaration functions with its 24hr connections with all government agencies.

Aside from improving accessibility, information security systems are also constantly upgraded to better protect users’ rights and privacy.

Trade-Van not only is an A＋information security service company validated by the Executive Yuan, but has also worked on progressing information security defense with the Government Information Sharing and Analysis Center since 2018.

Recognizing information security as one of Trade-Van’s core advantages, Alan Hsu didn’t stop at perfecting the technical aspects but decided to further develop it into a business model, turning its forte into a product that could assist other businesses in strengthening their online security defense, hoping to becoming the information security guard of Taiwan businesses.

Trade-Van has applied a similar strategy of productizing in other fields including e-commerce service, e-invoice service and insurance, smartly employed the potentials of its strong suits to broaden the sources of income.

Alan Hsu expects to continually organize and expand the core advantages of Trade-Van in the future, striving to make the name “the leading tech brand in Asia” come true.

Aside from the success in reshaping the business structures of Trade-Van and increasing profits, Alan Hsu is also recognized by his commitments in fulfilling his corporate social responsibility as the chairman.

In the past few years, he has used Trade-Van’s role in Pan Asia e-Commerce Alliance(PAA) to demonstrate Taiwan’s impressive technological abilities and use it as a means of diplomacy to facilitate stronger bonds and communications between Taiwan and other member countries.

Alan Hsu was appointed the position of vice-chairman of the organization in 2019 on Philippines delegate’s recommendation, he then convinced India to join the platform, continually working on expanding Taiwan’s international soft power.

Alan Hsu’s enthusiastic and proactive efforts in utilizing his corporate influence to empower Taiwan in international realms makes him the paragon in Taiwan’s business world.