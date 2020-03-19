又8人中鏢武漢肺炎！7例從境外、1例本土｜Taiwan reports 8 new COVID-19 infections, bringing tally to 108

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(19)日公布國內新增8例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，其中7例境外移入(3例與旅遊團群聚相關)、1例本土(案59接觸者)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 108.

Among the eight new cases, seven were imported, the CECC said.

案101為70多歲男性，3月3日至12日至埃及旅遊(與案55、63、71同團)，3月17日陸續出現發燒、流鼻水、肌肉痠痛症狀，由衛生單位安排就醫並採檢通報，於今日確診，已掌握接觸者共108人。

Case 101 is a man in his 70s who was part of the Egypt tour group along with case 55, 63, and 71. He began showing symptoms including fever, a runny nose, and sore muscles on March 17.

He immediately reported to authorities, and the infection was confirmed today. Health authorities have currently tracked down 108 possible contacts.

案102為50多歲女性，2月29日至3月11日與非同住家人至美國參加商務活動，3月11日入境時有輕微咳嗽，16日自覺有發燒情形就醫並採檢通報，於今日確診。其同行家人及同住家人目前無疑似症狀，衛生單位將進一步調查入境同班機旅客、就醫接觸者等，以進行接觸者匡列與追蹤。

Case 102 is a woman in her 50s who went on a business trip to the US between Feb. 29 and March 11. She had a slight cough on her return on March 11 and immediately sought medical help on the 16th after developing a fever.

Her infection was confirmed today. Her family members are all being monitored but they have yet to show symptoms, according to the CECC.

Health authorities are continuously tracking down travel records and all contacts of case 102 including those on the same flight, and all others who may have been in contact with her during her trip and when she sought medical help.

案103為案59(高中生)之同班男同學，與案59座位鄰近，3月15日早上出現喉嚨癢，當晚有發燒症狀，16日先行致電1922通知後，依指示前往醫院就醫並主動告知為案59同學，隨即由醫院安排採檢後住院隔離，於今日確診。因應該班級已有2人確診，該校自3月20日至3月27日進行全校停課；衛生單位將針對案59教室座位周圍同學進行擴大採檢。

Case 103 is the sole locally infected case reported today. He is a classmate of case 59 and began experiencing symptoms of a sore throat and fever on March 15.

He alerted officials on March 16 and was subsequently hospitalized and tested. His infection was confirmed today.

As the class has two confirmed cases, the school has suspended all classes from March 20 to March 27, and health authorities are tracking down all possible contacts.

案104、108分別為40多歲女性及40多歲男性，3月5日至3月14日跟團至奧地利、捷克旅遊(與案61、72同團)。其中案104於3月16日出現咳嗽、流鼻水、胸悶等症狀，案108於3月17日出現發燒症狀，兩人由衛生單位安排就醫採檢通報，於今日確診；該旅遊團群聚截至目前共4人確診，已掌握接觸者共59人。

Case 104 and 108 are female and male both in their 40s and were part of the tour group to Austria and the Czech Republic. Both were already being monitored by the CECC before their infections were confirmed.

On March 16, case 104 began showing symptoms including coughs, runny nose, and chest pains.

Shortly after, case 108 developed a fever on March 17, and both were quickly hospitalized and tested.

Their infections were confirmed today, making them the 3rd and 4th people of the 59 member-group to be infected.

案105為20多歲男性，去(2019)年12月24日獨自赴法國就學，今年3月17日返台，入境時因主動向檢疫人員通報喉嚨不適，機場檢疫站安排採檢通報後，由家人接送返家進行居家檢疫，於今日確診。目前家人無不適症狀，衛生單位將進一步針對入境同班機旅客調查追蹤。

Case 105 is a man in his 20s who had been studying in France since Dec. 24, 2019.

He returned to Taiwan on March 17 and reported a sore throat to health authorities.

He was sent home by family members and placed under self-quarantine.

His infection was confirmed today.

His family members have yet to show symptoms and authorities are tracking down all other possible contacts.

案106為20多歲男性，1月5日至3月17日至西班牙遊學，3月12日出現喉嚨癢症狀，入境時主動向檢疫人員說明症狀，安排採檢通報後搭乘防疫計程車前往住所進行居家檢疫，於今日確診。案106入境後並未與家人接觸，衛生單位將進一步針對入境同班機旅客調查追蹤。

Case 106 is a man in his 20s who studied in Spain between Jan. 5 and March 17.

On March 12, he developed symptoms of an itchy throat and contacted medical personnel upon landing in Taiwan.

He was immediately put under quarantine and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 106 had yet to have contact with family members and authorities are looking into those on the same flight.

案107為50多歲法國籍男性，3月15日來台探親，入境後直接至地方政府特約防疫旅宿進行居家檢疫，3月17日出現流鼻水症狀，18日因出現咳嗽症狀，主動聯繫警政及衛生單位安排就醫後採檢通報，於今日確診。案107入境後並未與在台家人或其他人接觸，衛生單位將進一步針對入境同班機旅客調查追蹤。

Case 107 is a French national in his 50s, who was visiting family in Taiwan on March 15.

Upon arrival, he was admitted into a government-designated hotel to self-quarantine.

On March 17 and 18, he began experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and coughs, and contacted health authorities to be tested.

His infection was confirmed today.

Case 107 had no close contacts after arriving in Taiwan, and authorities are now looking into those on the same flight.