1.17 million people ordered face masks online: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday announced that 1.178 million people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A message will be sent via email to remind the people to pay off the face masks by 8 p.m., March 21, the center said.

People are required to pay for their face masks on Emask. After keying in your National Health Insurance card’s number or your Citizen Digital Certificate, you can proceed with the payment.

If you pre-ordered on the NHI Mobile app, you are required to click the orange button on the Emask website to obtain further payment information and wire your payment using an ATM or online banking service.

After completing your payment, you will receive a payment confirmation phone message on March 22, including details about pick up information at a convenience store near you.

The collection will start from March 30 to April 1.

The second round of the mask-rationing system will kick off on March 25, 26 and the collection date is set on April 2, the center said.