Taiwan reports 8 new COVID-19 infections, bringing tally to 108

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 108.

Among the eight new cases, seven were imported, the CECC said.

Case 101 is a man in his 70s who was part of the Egypt tour group along with case 55, 63, and 71. He began showing symptoms including fever, a runny nose, and sore muscles on March 17.

He immediately reported to authorities, and the infection was confirmed today. Health authorities have currently tracked down 108 possible contacts.

Case 102 is a woman in her 50s who went on a business trip to the US between Feb. 29 and March 11. She had a slight cough on her return on March 11 and immediately sought medical help on the 16th after developing a fever.

Her infection was confirmed today. Her family members are all being monitored but they have yet to show symptoms, according to the CECC.

Health authorities are continuously tracking down travel records and all contacts of case 102 including those on the same flight, and all others who may have been in contact with her during her trip and when she sought medical help.

Case 103 is the sole locally infected case reported today. He is a classmate of case 59 and began experiencing symptoms of a sore throat and fever on March 15.

He alerted officials on March 16 and was subsequently hospitalized and tested. His infection was confirmed today.

As the class has two confirmed cases, the school has suspended all classes from March 20 to March 27, and health authorities are tracking down all possible contacts.

Case 104 and 108 are female and male both in their 40s and were part of the tour group to Austria and the Czech Republic. Both were already being monitored by the CECC before their infections were confirmed.

On March 16, case 104 began showing symptoms including coughs, runny nose, and chest pains.

Shortly after, case 108 developed a fever on March 17, and both were quickly hospitalized and tested.

Their infections were confirmed today, making them the 3rd and 4th people of the 59 member-group to be infected.

Case 105 is a man in his 20s who had been studying in France since Dec. 24, 2019.

He returned to Taiwan on March 17 and reported a sore throat to health authorities.

He was sent home by family members and placed under self-quarantine.

His infection was confirmed today.

His family members have yet to show symptoms and authorities are tracking down all other possible contacts.

Case 106 is a man in his 20s who studied in Spain between Jan. 5 and March 17.

On March 12, he developed symptoms of an itchy throat and contacted medical personnel upon landing in Taiwan.

He was immediately put under quarantine and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 106 had yet to have contact with family members and authorities are looking into those on the same flight.

Case 107 is a French national in his 50s, who was visiting family in Taiwan on March 15.

Upon arrival, he was admitted into a government-designated hotel to self-quarantine.

On March 17 and 18, he began experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and coughs, and contacted health authorities to be tested.

His infection was confirmed today.

Case 107 had no close contacts after arriving in Taiwan, and authorities are now looking into those on the same flight.