蔡英文說重話　將重懲囤貨、哄抬物價者 | Supply of daily necessities is sufficient: Taiwan president

【看英文中國郵報學英文】武漢肺炎疫情肆虐全球，蔡英文總統今（19）日於總統府內發表敞廳談話，呼籲國人共體時艱、不要相互仇視；政府同時會針對囤貨、哄抬物價者，政府一定會重罰。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday that retailers who maliciously stockpiled and jacked up prices will be punished, before calling on Taiwan nationals to unite and go through the crisis together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during a speech at the Presidential Office building.

蔡英文在敞廳談話中表示，台灣從發布第一名武漢肺炎確診案例至今已2個月，這段時間，儘管境外的疫情資訊並不透明，但台灣還是努力的守住第一波的境外移入，得到國際的肯定。

It has been two months since Taiwan reported its first case, Tsai said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has successfully contained the virus and won praises worldwide for containing the number of imported cases during the first phase of the outbreak even though information regarding the disease was still unclear, President Tsai said.

台灣人齊心對抗病毒、守住台灣的信念，是第一階段防疫能夠成功的關鍵，不過就在過去這半個月，疫情在世界快速擴散，儘管政府做了超前的部署，但第二波的境外移入來得非常快速，中央流行疫情指揮中心已經採取了斷然的措施，全面升級邊境管制，也大幅強化了檢疫跟管制的力道，未來14天是第二階段防疫的關鍵期，台灣必須要有更大的決心來因應這個挑戰。

The key factor that in successfully containing the virus lies in Taiwan nationals’ joint efforts to fight the virus, the president said, adding that the virus has spread rapidly worldwide over the past half month. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center has implemented several preventive measures, tighten border controls and enhanced community quarantine in the wake of the spike in imported cases, Tsai said. The next two weeks are crucial in terms of our fight against the disease, so Taiwan must meet the challenge with confidence, Tsai added.

蔡英文強調，政府對各項醫療物資都有充足準備，口罩實名制的分配會視需要逐步的增加；邊境管制的原則，是管理非必要人員的流動，但物流是暢通的，各項民生物資國家都有足夠的存量，政府會確保穩定的供給，民眾不需要搶購、囤積物資。

In addition, Tsai said that the supply of the medical equipment is sufficient and the number of face masks for the rationing system will increase to meet the demand, stressing that there is no need to panic buy or stockpile because the supply of daily necessities is adequate and stable.