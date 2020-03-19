阿中貼圖教大家如何防疫 衛福部推出免費LINE貼圖 | Scan QR code to get adorable stickers of Chen Shih-chung

【看英文中國郵報學英文】社群軟體LINE與衛福部合作推出可愛系列貼圖，中央疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中也出現在貼圖中，相當可愛。

LINE, an app for instant communications, has joined hands with the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to launch adorable stickers featuring CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung to promote preventive measures against the coronavirus.

系列貼圖宣導拒絕傳假消息、勤洗手、戴口罩等防疫措施。

The themed stickers are intended to raise awareness against misinformation and remind the public to often wash their hands and wear a mask in public space.

免費貼圖下載期限至4月15日。

The free stickers are available for download until April 15. Scan the QR code in the picture above to obtain your free set of stickers.

