Taipei Metro map displays Taiwan designer creative skills

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Memphis Sun (孫廷睿), a Taiwanese graphic designer who received the Macau Design Award in 2019, recently shared the “Taipei Metro Map Redesign Concept” on Behance, a social media platform.

The redesigned version, which displays bigger fonts, saturated colors and simplified line structures that improve the map readability, has received praise online and was shared widely online.

Speaking of his motivation to redesign the map, Sun told The China Post that he felt the area around the city center map looks messy so he began to redesign the Taipei metro map.

The designer shared his not-for-profit work on social media platforms so that foreigners can refer to the clearer version of the Taipei metro map.

Highlights of the new Taipei Metro Map Redesign include a reorganization of visual elements, a simplification of the line structures, a change in text fonts, and the removal of unnecessary texts.

The layout of the current Taipei metro map in use is geo-based, resulting in the irregular spaces between stations. That may impact the users’ reading experience. To solve the problem, Sun changed the spacing between the words to make it even.

To make sure users can easily recognize the transportation hubs, Sun increased the size of the font of the transfer and terminal stations, such as Dongmen and Xiangshan metro stations. In addition, the designer used the AR UD JingXiHei and FF Clan for stations and Cera Pro for station codes to ensure the legibility.

As for the use of colors, Sun adjusted hue and brightness of the metro map and used less glaring colors to make it more user-friendly.

Based on the users’ experiences, some unnecessary texts were removed, such as the operation mode and landmarks.

Asked of whether he has submitted work to metro authorities, Sun said he has no plan yet for submissions to Taiwan’s government. However, his works were published on international platforms (designboom and transitmap.net). He will make another version of the map as an assessment, Sun added.

Memphis Sun

Behance