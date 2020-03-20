英文即席翻譯爆紅手語老師 學霸背景曝光 | Taiwan sign-language interpreter becomes Internet sensation

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心於3月 12 日召開例行記者會，當時該記者會上有外媒向指揮中心提問「台灣防疫成功的關鍵原因」。但外媒記者提問時以全英文方式時，後方手語老師的神應對，在網路上引起一陣討論。

During a routine press conference hosted by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on March 12, a BBC reporter asked the chief commander to describe the reasons behind Taiwan’s successful prevention efforts. The question was asked in English though, meaning that the sign-language interpreter was put to test on the spot.

這名手語老師名叫李振輝，畢業於台大法律系的他目前擔任行政院、立法院手語翻譯，擁有累積超過30年的手語翻譯資歷。接受媒體受訪時，李振輝坦承當時聽到BBC記者用英文提問時有點傻眼，平時手語翻譯至少要傳達9成以上資訊，且多以中文為主。

The sign-language interpreter, Li Chen-hui, graduated from the Nation Taiwan University and now is a sign-language interpreter in the Executive Yuan and Legislative Yuan with more than 30 years of experience in sign-language interpretation. Li said he was dumbfounded when the BBC reporter asked questions in English out of the blue because he mostly translates Mandarin into sign language, according to local news.

他表示，臨時要改翻英文，自認只傳達約5、6成意思，嚴格來說是不及格，只能盡量比出來，讓民眾了解。

Li believes that he can correctly translate at least 90 percent of the original message in Mandarin. When hearing the BBC reporter’s question, however, he translated 50 to 60 percent of the original message, Li said, adding that he had tried his best to deliver the message to inform the public.

另外，李振輝補充道，由於先前就讀淡江大學歐洲研究所英語組，課業上會使用英文，因此英文溝通能力還算可以。

In addition, he said that he studied at the Graduate Institute of European Studies of Tamkang University and used English very often to handle schoolwork. Therefore, his English skills are not too bad, he concluded.

