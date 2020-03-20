Taiwan reports 27 new COVID-19 infections one death, bringing tally to 135

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and one death, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 135.

The additional 27 cases include 24 imported cases and 3 local infections.

Case 27 is an elderly in his 80s died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to two in Taiwan.

The 24 imported new cases include 15 females and 9 males, with ages ranging from 10s to 80s years old, the CECC said.

The imported cases entered Taiwan between March 6-18 and developed symptoms between March 5-18.

The countries that 24 imported cases had traveled to include the U.S., Canada, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Egypt, England, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Singapore, Austria, Netherland, Philippines and Turkey.

Case 111 was part of the Egypt tour group and began showing symptoms on March 15.

The Egypt tour group has reported 6 confirmed cases so far.

As for the imported cases from the U.S., Case 118 and 121 are friends of Case 85. They went abroad on March 5, returned on March 16.

They developed symptoms on March 18. Their infections were confirmed today. It’s likely both cases contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when traveling in the U.S. with Case 85.

Case 122, part of the Turkey tour group, traveled to Turkey from March 4-13. The case was subject to quarantine after the case took the same flight with the most affected Turkey tour group with 14 confirmed cases.

Case 122 showed symptoms and immediately sought medical help on March 16 and was diagnosed with the disease (COVID-19) today.

The three local infections include Case 130, 124 and 134. Case 124 is a man in his 30s without recent travel history. He developed symptoms on March 17 and sought medical help on March 18. His infection was confirmed today.

Case 124 said he had contacts with his boss who just returned from the U.S. on March 12-13. His boss was suspected of having COVID-19 on March 14. In addition, the boss’ two foreign co-workers also developed suspected symptoms on March 17 and 18 respectively.

The health authorities will further investigate the case to find the infection source.

Case 130 is a female classmate of Case 59. She developed symptoms on March 17 and was confirmed today. The class has reported three confirmed cases and the school has suspended all classes until March 27.

Case 134 has no recent travel history and experienced symptoms on March 17 and sought medical help immediately. The case was confirmed today. The infection’s family shows no similar symptoms so far.

The health authorities will further investigate the case to find the infection source.