確診人數又爆增27人　境外移入個案飆增24人 | Taiwan reports 27 new COVID-19 infections one death, bringing tally to 135

中央流行疫情指揮中心今(20)日公布國內新增27例武漢肺炎病例，其中24例境外移入、3例本土。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and one death, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 135.

境外移入個案為15女9男，年齡介於10多歲至80多歲，入境日介於3月6日至18日，發病日介於3月5日至18日，旅遊國家包括：美國、加拿大、法國、盧森堡、比利時、埃及、英國、墨西哥、德國、波蘭、西班牙、葡萄牙、日本、新加坡、奧地利、荷蘭、菲律賓、土耳其等，其中8人曾有多國旅遊史。

The additional 27 cases include 24 imported cases and 3 local infections.

The 24 imported new cases include 15 females and 9 males, with ages ranging from 10s to 80s years old, the CECC said.

The imported cases entered Taiwan between March 6-18 and developed symptoms between March 5-18.

The countries that 24 imported cases had traveled to include the U.S., Canada, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Egypt, England, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Singapore, Austria, Netherland, Philippines and Turkey.

指揮中心表示，埃及移入個案中，1例為埃及旅遊團團員(案111)，於3月15日發病，經採檢通報，於今日確診；該旅遊團群聚截至目前共6人確診(5名團員、1名接觸者)。

Case 111 was part of the Egypt tour group and began showing symptoms on March 15.

The Egypt tour group has reported 6 confirmed cases so far.

美國移入個案中，2例為案85同行友人(案118、121)，3月5日出國，3月16日返國，均於3月18日發病，經採檢通報於今日確診。研判2人與案85在美國旅遊期間遭感染，為一起境外群聚事件，截至目前共3人確診。

As for the imported cases from the U.S., Case 118 and 121 are friends of Case 85. They went abroad on March 5, returned on March 16.

They developed symptoms on March 18. Their infections were confirmed today. It’s likely both cases contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when traveling in the U.S. with Case 85.

土耳其移入個案(案122)於3月4日至13日跟團旅遊，因返國時與發生群聚的土耳其旅遊團搭乘同班機，因此列為接觸者並進行居家隔離。個案於3月16日發病，經就醫採檢，於今日確診；該旅遊團群聚截至目前共14人確診(13名團員、1人為同班機接觸者)。

Case 122, part of the Turkey tour group, traveled to Turkey from March 4-13. The case was subject to quarantine after the case took the same flight with the most affected Turkey tour group with 14 confirmed cases.

Case 122 showed symptoms and immediately sought medical help on March 16 and was diagnosed with the disease (COVID-19) today.

3例本土個案分別為案130、124及134，案124為30多歲男性，近期無出國史，於3月17日發病，18日自行就醫後採檢通報，於今日確診。個案表示曾於3月12日、13日與自美國返國的上司接觸，該名上司於3月14日起有疑似症狀，另個案辦公室有2名外籍同事亦分別於3月17日及18日出現疑似症狀，衛生單位將進一步採檢與疫調，以釐清感染源。

The three local infections include Case 130, 124 and 134. Case 124 is a man in his 30s without recent travel history. He developed symptoms on March 17 and sought medical help on March 18. His infection was confirmed today.

Case 124 said he had contacts with his boss who just returned from the U.S. on March 12-13. His boss was suspected of having COVID-19 on March 14. In addition, the boss’ two foreign co-workers also developed suspected symptoms on March 17 and 18 respectively.

The health authorities will further investigate the case to find the infection source.

案130為案59同班女同學，3月17日發病，經採檢通報於今日確診，為該班級第3名確診個案；3人就讀學校已自今日起停課至3月27日。案134近期無出國史，3月17日發病後自行就醫並採檢通報，於今日確診，其同住家人目前無疑似症狀，衛生單位將進一步針對個案工作地進行調查，以釐清感染源。

Case 130 is a female classmate of Case 59. She developed symptoms on March 17 and was confirmed today. The class has reported three confirmed cases and the school has suspended all classes until March 27.

Case 134 has no recent travel history and experienced symptoms on March 17 and sought medical help immediately. The case was confirmed today. The infection’s family shows no similar symptoms so far.

The health authorities will further investigate the case to find the infection source.

