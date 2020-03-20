Second COVID-19 patient dies in Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan confirmed a second death from COVID-19 Friday, with an elderly man dying from complications caused by the coronavirus disease.

The man, in his 80s, died as a result of septic shock brought on by the virus, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced.

The patient, who suffered several chronic illnesses, was being treated in an intensive care unit and was on a respirator.

He was treated with quinine and medicines used for acquired immune deficiency syndrome but his condition continued to deteriorate, the CECC said.