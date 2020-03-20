台灣女婿安德跟波蘭家人說 「台灣是世界上最安全的地方！」 | Is living in Taiwan safe? Polish photographer praises Taiwan’s responses to outbreak

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自波蘭的攝影師安德住在台灣長達七年，近期於個人臉書專頁「外國人在臺灣-安德鏡頭下的世界」分享近期疫情爆發情況下，住在台灣的觀察、家鄉波蘭的情況、並呼籲大家保護自己的健康，攜手安全渡過疫情。

Amedee, a photographer from Poland who has resided in Taiwan for seven years, recently shared a post to Facebook about his observations on situations in Taiwan, his homeland Poland amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. He also called on the public to protect themselves and go through the global crises together.

安德接受The China Post專訪表示，台灣防疫方面令人驚艷，臨時應變相當專業、迅速又有效率。台灣即時停止中國、澳門、香港班機入境，且不論到任何公共場所、私人公司、機場都會進行體溫檢測、並開闢口罩生產線，甚至公寓住宅都有提供酒精可消毒雙手，看得出全國皆上緊發條全心投入防疫。

The photographer told The China Post that he was impressed by how Taiwan has handled the COVID-19 crisis. The responses to the coronavirus were very professional and quick, he said. Besides, Taiwan implemented preventive measures very early including blocking flights from China, Macau and Hong Kong, checking the temperature at the airports, ramping up production of surgical masks and alcohol for disinfection.

I can tell that the whole country takes care of the problem and you get checked anywhere you go from public places to private companies. Even in residential buildings, you can see sprays to disinfect your hands.

此外，安德也觀察道，台灣人都有嚴格實施防疫措施 — 戴口罩、與他人保持距離、洗手、少出國、待在家。安德也發現路上的車流量明顯少了許多。「台灣目前大概是全世界最安全的地方了」安德說道，整體來說台灣成功得控制住疫情。

Also, people take all the measures very seriously — wearing masks, keeping a distance from each, washing hands, avoiding travels and staying at home – you can look at the traffic on the road — it lowered a lot.

Life slowed down here, lots of people took a leave, but in general, I think the situation is well handled and probably Taiwan is one of the safest places to be at the moment, he wrote.

聊到家鄉波蘭的疫情狀況，安德娓娓道來，目前情況很可怕，波蘭人、和大多數歐洲人本來覺得不會被影響，更從未預料到新冠肺炎會重創歐洲。「我能理解為什麼歐洲人有這樣的反應，因為過去SARS主要在亞洲地區肆虐，那時歐洲只有少數嚴重案例」安德說道。

Speaking of the situation in Poland, Amedee said “The situation is scary,” adding that “I think people in Poland and generally in the EU didn’t see it coming and especially didn’t believe it may hit that hard.” However, he explained that he understands it because previously, for example during the SARS outbreak, it was a thing that was mainly focused on Asia. “In Europe, we had only a few severe cases back then,” he added

過去幾個禮拜，波蘭爆出數個確診案例，目前學校、飯店、邊境都關閉了，禁止任何外國人入境波蘭。波蘭目前確診人數比台灣還多，最糟的是大家看到新聞感到恐慌，造成搶購、囤貨等現象。安德對此說道，「這樣真的不太好也沒必要，因為所有商品都還有貨」

Over the last few weeks, Poland has reported a few cases. Schools are shut at the moment, most businesses don’t run at all, borders are closed, no foreigners are able to get to Poland, Amedee said. It’s really scary. What’s worst is that people may read some news and panic, start panic buying. “This is not good and not necessary because all the goods are available.”

此外，安德也接到遠在波蘭的朋友、家人來電關心，他們看到許多新聞、報紙、網路文章說台灣防疫方面是全世界最好的國家。

In addition, Amedee has received phone calls from his family, friends in Poland. They have read the news, newspapers, online articles that highly praise Taiwan’s quick and efficient responses to the virus, he said.

問及是否考慮回到波蘭家鄉，安德表示他目前並不想回到家鄉，第一，現在出國旅遊是非常不負責任的，第二，波蘭目前的狀況並沒有比台灣好。「我住在台灣已經七年了，可以說對台灣健保非常有信心，如果萬一，我需要看醫生的話，在台灣完全不用擔心。」

Asked of whether he would return to Poland, Amedee said he didn’t want to go back to his home country. First of all, he thinks it’s very irresponsible to travel at the moment. Secondly, the situation in Poland is not better than in Taiwan so far. “I can speak highly of Taiwan’s healthcare. So in case, I really need to see a doctor, I would not be worried about it here in Taiwan.”

「第三，我在這裡還是可以工作，雖然工作輛有變較慢，但我目前還是很忙」安德說道。

“Thirdly, I still can do my work here. The business is a bit slower, but I am still pretty busy at the moment,” Amedee added.

