Germany’s 16 states: Hesse

Hesse lies in the middle of Germany and is a state of contrasts: idyllic towns with half-timbered houses in northern and southern Hesse on the one hand, and, on the other, the famous skyline of skyscrapers in Frankfurt. You don’t have to be an architectural expert to be inspired by both worlds.

Summer in Frankfurt

Check-in moderator Lukas Stege has an appointment to try stand-up paddling on the River Main. In fact, as Lukas finds out, a visit to the banking metropolis in summer offers many opportunities to relax and go out on the town.

Frankfurt from a bird’s eye view

Destroyed in the Second World War by bombing raids, Frankfurt has had its old town back since 2018: The narrow alleys and old Franconian facades have been reconstructed, behind which old buildings, which have been rebuilt in keeping with their historical value, alternate with new buildings that appear historic.

German Green Belt

Eschwege is the birthplace of our Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich. Here the inner-German border divided the former East and West Germany until 1989. The former course of the border is today one of the most important nature reserves in Germany: the Green Belt. A search for clues with many touristic insider tips for travellers on the trail of German division.

Active holidays on the River Lahn

The Lahn is a tributary of the Rhine that is very popular with people who like to holiday on the water. An especially lovely section lies in southern Hesse, according to DW’s travel magazine Check-in host, Nicole Frölich: the romantic Lahn valley.

Grimm World in Kassel

The Brothers Grimm collected many of the folk tales for which they became known worldwide in northern Hesse around the city of Kassel. The city has devoted an entire world to their work.

Braunfels Castle

A medieval castle with many towers and bay windows sits on a basalt hilltop high above the town of Braunfels. Over the centuries, its enthusiastic owners kept adding new Baroque and Gothic revival elements, creating a distinctive fairy tale castle in the Middle Hesse region.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We’ve got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.