Taiwan adds 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 169

TAIPEI (CNA) – A total of 16 new coronavirus cases, 13 of which originated overseas, were confirmed in Taiwan on Sunday, bringing the total number in the country to 169, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Among the new patients, three are believed to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) locally, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC.

One of the three, a woman in her 20s is a nurse at a nursing home in Taiwan.

So far, 81 doctors, nurses and residents of the nursing home have been tested for COVID-19, and all have tested negative, according to Chen.

The CECC has not yet been able to pinpoint the origin of the woman’s infection.