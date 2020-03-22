Taiwan’s regional carriers to suspend online check-in

Taipei (CNA) – Two of Taiwan’s regional carriers are temporarily suspending their online check-in service for domestic flights to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the airlines have announced.

Uni Air, a subsidiary of international carrier EVA Air, and Mandarin Airlines, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s national carrier China Airlines, said Saturday they will suspend online check-in services and inflight beverages starting Monday until the end of the month.

Uni Air will also stop issuing electronic boarding passes, while Mandarin Airlines will stop early check-in services during that period, they said.

Passengers will be required to check in and select seats directly at the airport, the airlines said, and people with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or over will not be allowed to board.

Passengers will also need to wear a face mask at all times during the flight, the airlines said.