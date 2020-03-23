美國人在家工作防疫 推特瘋傳超克難臨時辦公室 | Hilarious photos of work form home setups unveiled

【看英文中國郵報學英文】全球新冠肺炎確診人數持續上升，美國許多州為防疫制定法律要大家沒事不要出門、待在家，但不是人人家裡都有高級工作室，於是上週起許多網友在推特分享在家臨時設立的緊急工作室。

As the number of reported COVID-19 cases is on the rise, many states in the U.S. have enacted “stay at home” orders to prevent the spread of the virus. However, not everyone has a glamorous work from home space. Since last week, many people have shared their photos of makeshift work from home spaces to Twitter, causing quite a stir on the Internet.

最早是由網友Jules Forrest開始在推特分享，推文寫道，「我們可以開始一個非光鮮亮麗版本的臨時辦公室推文串嗎？我和我男伴在我們的單間小公寓工作。我的臨時辦公室就是一架椅子擺在大門，洗衣籃當桌子。」

Jules Forrest, a Twitter user, started a thread containing a photo of her temporary workspaces at home. “Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition? My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper, “ reads the post.

隨後，一名網友PO出家裡垃圾桶當辦公桌的照片，寫道「有天，我在家裡的垃圾桶上工作。」

Following the post, a Twitter user shared a photo of a laptop on a recycling bin, saying that “Was working from my recycling bin the other day.”

Was working from my recycling bin the other day 🤪✨ pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk — Josh Mateo (@joshmateo) March 13, 2020

甚至還有人把小型收納層架、花盆、大木桶、當站立時使用的辦公桌。另一方面，也有防患未然的網友表示，「老早就準備好了。」

The standing desks that people used include a plastic storage shelf, a plant pot, a barrel. On the other hand, a netizen showed his photo of a well-prepared working desk set up with laptops, saying that “I was born ready.”

