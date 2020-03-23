Siri 推出新冠肺炎初步診斷器　助用戶自我篩檢 | Siri update brings COVID-19 screening survey to you

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新型冠狀肺炎持續延燒，許多國家接二連三的封城和實施旅遊禁令以防止病毒擴散。在嚴峻的情況下，各國公司也試圖跟進，近期蘋果公司也推出新軟體助用戶度過難關。

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread at an alarming speed, many countries have issued lockdowns and travel bans to promote social distancing in a bid to prevent further spread. As companies worldwide seek to accommodate present circumstances, Apple has recently updated its software to help users during this difficult time.

用戶若懷疑自己患有武漢肺炎，只要問Siri，便會得到一份小小問卷，幫助斷定目前的健康狀況。

By asking Siri if you have COVID-19 — “Do I have the coronavirus?”, a questionnaire will automatically begin with Siri asking your present conditions and symptoms.

Siri利用美國公共衛生局和疾病管制署資料，以是非題慰問用戶身體狀況。Siri的開頭問題為問用戶是否有乾咳、發燒或呼吸急促等症狀。

Using data from the “US Public Health Service in concert with the CDC”, Siri asks users yes-no answer questions, beginning with asking users if suffer symptoms including dry coughs, fever, or shortness of breath.

若用戶答是，Siri會接著問狀況是否嚴重或有生命危險。答是的用戶將會被建議立即就醫。

If you answer is “yes,” Siri will further ask if the symptoms are severe or life-threatening and will advise seeking immediate medical attention if your answer in the positive.

對於目前無明顯症狀的用戶，Siri會建議先待在家裡自主隔離，但若情況急轉而下，亦須立即就醫。

For those who are not suffering any symptoms, Siri will advise you to stay home and isolate yourself to prevent the possible spread of the virus, and to seek medical help should your condition worsen.