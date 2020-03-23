Rain, cooler temperatures forecast for northern Taiwan Monday

TAIPEI (CNA) — Cooler weather with intermittent showers can be expected in parts of northern and northeastern Taiwan throughout Monday, due to the arrival of a northeasterly wind system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

As the weather system strengths, it will affect mainly northern Taiwan, with daytime highs falling to 23-26 degrees Monday, the CWB said

Rain is also forecast in most parts of northern Taiwan, including Keelung City and Yilan County, the bureau said.

In central and southern Taiwan, however, the weather will remain stable, with sunny skies prevailing throughout the day and highs remaining at 27-31 degrees, according to the CWB.

Meanwhile, the air quality in northern Taiwan, Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung in the east and the outlying Matsu and Penghu islands was rated as fair to good on Monday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

However, in central and southern Taiwan, the index was flashing an orange alert, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, the EPA said.