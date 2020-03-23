2nd round of online ordering mechanism starts Wed.: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday announced that the second round of the online ordering mechanism for mask masks will run from 8 a.m. on March 25 to 8 p.m. on March 27, while the collection date is set on April 2-8.

The time between pre-order and collection has been shortened to one week, the center said. You are required to pay off their face masks on Emask through either ATM or credit cards between March 28 at 8 a.m. and March 30 at 8 p.m.

The procedure to order the face masks online remains the same as the first round, however, health authorities said they are still working on fixing the technical problems that people have already reported.