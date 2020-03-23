口罩2.0第二輪開跑　3/25起預購、一周就可超商取貨｜Second round of online ordering mechanism starts Wed.: CECC

【看英文中國郵報學英文】「口罩實名制 2.0 」第二輪線上預購即將開跑，中央流行疫情指揮中心今（ 23 ）日表示，將於 3 月 25 日起進行第二輪線上預購，預購流程與第一輪相同，預計 4 月 2 日後可取貨。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday announced that the second round of the online ordering mechanism for mask masks will run from 8 a.m. on March 25 to 8 p.m. on March 27, while the collection date is set on April 2-8.

第二輪口罩實名制將預購、取貨時間縮短為一個禮拜。民眾可以在3月28日上午8點至3月30日晚上8點透過ATM或是信用卡繳費。

The time between pre-order and collection has been shortened to one week, the center said. You are required to pay off their face masks on Emask through either ATM or credit cards between March 28 at 8 a.m. and March 30 at 8 p.m.

第二輪的預購程序大致與第一輪相同，而當局也持續在修正第一輪通報的技術問題，以期讓系統能更順暢。

The procedure to order the face masks online remains the same as the first round, however, health authorities said they are still working on fixing the technical problems that people have already reported.

