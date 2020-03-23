Taiwan reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, with 25 imported: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 195.

Among the 26 new cases, 25 were imported, with 12 tested and confirmed upon entering Taiwan, the CECC said.

The 25 imported cases include 13 females and 12 males, with the youngest not yet 5 and the oldest over 70.

They returned to Taiwan between March 15 to March 21 and showed symptoms for COVID-19 from Feb. 22 to March 21.

The imported cases have recent travel history in the U.S., Spain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and the UK.

Eleven of the newly confirmed cases were already undergoing self-quarantine when they reported showing symptoms to local authorities, the CECC added.