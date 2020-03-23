The Latest | Five cluster infections among 26 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, including one local infection.

According to the CECC, the aforesaid person is a woman in her 30s who had close contacts with case 168. She reported her symptoms on March 17 and was tested on March 20.

Her infection was confirmed today. She is the fifth confirmed COVID-19 case involved with the research institute cluster infection.

Meanwhile, the other 25 imported COVID-19 infection cases reported today include 5 cluster infections.

Cases 170 and 189 are a couple who traveled to Spain between March 12 and March 20. They developed symptoms on March 20 and March 21, respectively and their infections were confirmed today.

Cases 171 and 174 were co-workers who had gone to the Netherlands for work on Jan. 12 and Feb. 25. Two family members (cases 175 and 178) of the case 171 accompanied him on his trip and developed symptoms on March 7 and March 10.

They returned to Taiwan on March 20 and their infections were confirmed today.

Another couple (case 172 and 173) headed to France on Dec. 21 last year for work and school, respectively. They began experiencing symptoms on March 16 and 18 and were tested upon returning to Taiwan on March 20. Their infections were confirmed today.

Case 177 is a co-worker of case 129, and both had gone to the U.S. for work from March 11 to 18. Case 129’s infection was confirmed on March 20 and case 177 began showing symptoms on March 19, with the infection confirmed today.

Case 195 went to the U.S. from March 5 to March 19 with two friends, both of whom were confirmed of contracting the virus on March 21 (cases 137 and 145). Case 195 developed symptoms on March 20; his infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.