歐美大咖明星也中標！ 影壇、體壇、搖滾天團成員新冠肺炎確診名單｜More celebrities test positive for COVID-19
【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠肺炎（俗稱武漢肺炎）疫情全球延燒，各國確診案例持續上升，當然明星們也躲不過疫情，繼湯姆漢克斯、龐德女郎歐嘉柯瑞蘭蔻等大咖明星陸續宣布確診，還有哪些大咖經武漢肺炎採檢呈陽性？
As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections is on the rise worldwide, an increasing number of celebrities have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Aside from Tom Hanks and “bond girl” Olga Kurylenko, here is a shortlist of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus so far.
美國職籃NBA 杜蘭特 | NBA player Kevin Durant
NBA球星杜蘭特和其他三位籃網隊球員經檢測結果皆呈陽性。杜蘭特表示，他目前狀況還好，沒有出現任何症狀，仍在進行自我隔離。「大家都要小心，照顧好自己並隔離。」
The NBA superstar Kevin Durant (also known as KD) and three other players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus. KD said that he’s feeling fine and not showing any symptoms, but remains in isolation, according to The Athletic.
“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic.
影壇大亨哈維溫斯坦 | Harvey Weinstein
因早前性侵女星目前正在監獄服刑的影壇大亨哈維溫斯坦，3月21日在獄中確診新冠肺炎。
Hollywood disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been found guilty of rape and sexual abuse, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21 in prison.
美國女星黛碧梅瑟（Debi Mazar）| Debi Mazar
曾出演黑幫電影《盜亦有盜》（Goodfellas）的女星黛碧梅瑟，3月21日在IG貼文宣布確診武漢肺炎。
Debi Mazar, an American actress starring Goodfellas, announced on March 21 on her Instagram account that she contracted the coronavirus disease.
View this post on Instagram
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome
天團「邦喬飛」鍵盤手大衛布萊恩 | Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan
美國搖滾天團邦喬飛58歲鍵盤手大衛布萊恩，歷經一週感到身體不適，3月21日宣布武漢肺炎檢測呈陽性。布萊恩表示，「拜託大家別害怕！這是流行感冒，不是瘟疫。我已經自主隔離一週了，下週會持續下去。當我覺得好多了之後，我會再檢測一次確定病毒已經完全消失。」
David Bryan, 58, the Bon Jovi keyboardist, announced March 21 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling sick for a week. Brayan said, “Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu, not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better, I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.”
美劇《冰與火之歌：權力遊戲》演員克里斯多佛希夫哲｜Kristofer Hivju
HBO美劇《冰與火之歌：權力遊戲》飾演「野人托蒙德」一角的挪威演員克里斯多佛希夫哲確診武漢肺炎，目前在自家進行隔離。
Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the “Game of Thrones,” confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home with his family.
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
《冰雪奇緣2》配音員瑞秋麥修斯 | Rachel Matthews
為《冰雪奇緣2》 哈妮瑪倫配音的瑞秋麥修斯於3月16日宣布確診罹患武漢肺炎。
The “Frozen 2” actress, who voiced Honeymarenin in the Disney movie, announced March 16 that she tested positive and was underging self-quarantine.
Honeymaren deserves more screen time! 💯👌🏽 #frozen2 #honeymaren pic.twitter.com/8LGTnc5ndS
— Yazie13 (@frozenari13) March 16, 2020
※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：
因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。