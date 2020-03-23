美籍交換學生向CP求救　台灣比美國安全！｜Foreign student thanks Taiwan after being called back home

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情中心於18日公布在台外籍旅客皆需在簽證到期日立即離開台灣，讓許多在台的外籍交換生措手不及。

Many foreign students are now scrambling to find ways to extend their visas which was canceled as a result of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s announcement on March 18.

在新冠肺炎疫情持續延燒的情況下，美國許多大學發送了郵件請所有在外國讀書的學生全部回國。然而，許多外籍生看到自己國家疫情仍不斷擴散，表示寧願待在台灣。

As the number of infection cases has continued to surge worldwide, many U.S. universities have sent emails to students abroad and asking them to return home for their own safety, although many of them have expressed the desire to remain in Taiwan.

其中一位留學生特別來信到The China Post請求援助。

Karen is one of them. She reached to The China Post and asked for assistance regarding the sudden turn of events.

凱倫是一位來自加州的交換生，日前於國立台灣大學上課。

她在3月19日收到美國學校通知自己的交換生計畫已被終止，並被招喚應立即回國。

The student from California previously studied in an exchange program at the National Taiwan University (NTU). She was alerted by her school on March 19 that the program was being terminated on March 21 without further notice.

由於她的學生簽證將隨即到期，凱倫擔心回到為第三警示區的加州會增加自己感染機率，希望The China Post可以幫助她延期在台時間。

As her student visa would be invalid on the same date, she asked for options in extending her stay in Taiwan, for she believed that returning home to Level 3 risk California could increase her chances of contracting the virus.

The China Post在和移民署聯繫後得知，居留簽證效期是跟著交換生文件的，若學校無法或不願意發出新的學籍，移民署也無法將學生的居留證延長。

The China Post contacted the National Immigration Agency (NIA) on her behalf but was told that if the school is unwilling or unable to issue a new certification verifying and providing Karen a new student status, the NIA would not be able to extend her ARC.

而因交換生沒辦法在境內轉換身份，凱倫也沒有其餘的辦法了。

As exchange students cannot change their status in Taiwan, there was not much she could do.

凱倫告訴The China Post她在2019年的秋天來台，居留證的效期到今年的3月21日。

The student told The China Post that she had been in Taiwan since fall 2019 with an ARC valid until March 21, 2020.

上週，她突然收到學校臨時的會議通話，告訴所有在台留學生必須立馬回國。

A week earlier, she received a group call from her home university informing her to immediately leave Taiwan with no exceptions allowed.

得知消息後，凱倫和其他同學必須在短短時間內辦理好離校手續，搬出宿舍，訂好機票和確認日後線上課程的辦理方法。

Upon learning the news, Karen and her classmates rushed to coordinate their de-registration process, including removal from dormitories, flight booking, and ensuring future classes could be taken online.

美國大學於公布消息後三日包機讓學生返國，而許多在台生活數個月的學生在短短幾天內搬家離去。

A group flight was announced just 2.5 days after the announcement and many students who had been in Taiwan for 7 plus months, packed their bags overnight and left within 3 days.

「我們回國後肯定是要面臨居家檢疫的情況」凱倫說。

“We are returning to almost certain lockdown situations in home counties/districts,” Karen said.

雖然外交部在3月21日當天宣佈可供3月21日前來台的所有外籍旅客30天的居留延期，凱倫來不及受惠。

Although a new policy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on March 21 granted an automatic 30-day visa extension to foreign nationals who entered the country on or before March 21, the student sadly, ran out of time to change her plans.

雖然對於自己的情況感到有點傷心，凱倫依舊表示謝謝台灣的照顧。

Though saddened by her situation, she expressed her gratitude to Taiwan.

「對於台灣，我只想說，謝謝你這幾個月給我的關心和溫暖，如果還有像我這樣的學生，希望你們可以讓他們繼續待著，聽聽他們的心聲。」

“To Taiwan, I would just like to say thank you for all kindness and consideration shown these past few months, and that if there’s anyone you can still save from these risks by allowing them to peacefully stay and continue studies here, please hear them out. “

*名字因當事人要求已變更 | *names have been changed to respect the student’s privacy