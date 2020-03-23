Rand Paul becomes first US senator to test positive for virus

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Rand Paul, US Kentucky Republican senator, is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.

A statement posted by Rand Paul’s official Twitter account said he was feeling fine and was in quarantine, adding that he was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

However, the post said that Paul was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person.

My friend (always there when I’ve needed him!), Senator @RandPaul, was just tested “positive” from the Chinese Virus. That is not good! He is strong and will get better. Just spoke to him and he was in good spirits. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020