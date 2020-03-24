不想錯過！ 日本小學生自己辦線上畢業典禮 | Japanese students set up virtual graduation ceremony while schools canceled

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠肺炎（俗稱武漢肺炎）疫情全球延燒，日本學校已經停課兩週，直到春假後才再度開學。

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, schools in Japan have been closed for two weeks until after the spring break.

日本3月舉辦畢業典禮，這也意味著今年學生們會錯過畢業典禮，不論是小學、國中、高中畢業，對學生們來說難免覺得掃興、難過。

Japan’s graduation ceremonies are set in March, which means that elementary, junior high and high schools students will miss their once-in-a-lifetime celebrations this year. It’s absolutely a bummer for Japanese students.

然而，日本小學生突發奇想，如果沒辦法在學校辦畢典，何不在虛擬世界裡舉辦，在遊戲《當個創世神》大家可以齊聚一堂。

Yet, a Japanese elementary school student came up with a brilliant idea — Why not we hold a graduation ceremony in a digital place? We all can meet in “Minecraft.”

日本推特網友（@backyennew）日前PO出照片，目前就讀小學的兒子和朋友們在線上舉辦的虛擬畢業典禮。

A Japanese Twitter user (@backyennew) posted images, showing the virtual graduation that his elementary-school son had held with his friends.

更令人驚艷的是，這不是由學校老師設立的，而是由學生們自發性創作。

What’s impressive is that this project was not set up by teachers or a faculty. Instead, the students decided to create it by themselves.

照片在推特上瘋傳，網友紛紛留言：「爸媽在家遠距工作，小孩在家『遠距畢業』」、「我好羨慕現在小孩有這麼棒的東西」、「那些說電玩遊戲不好的，看看這個！」、「這樣的畢業典禮可能會比一般畢典留下更美好的回憶。」

In response to the post, netizens commented, “Parents are doing ‘telework’ and kids are doing ‘telegraduation,’” one said, “I’m so jealous of what awesome things kids have these days.” Another said “Those who say video games are bad, look at this!” Others said, “This will probably be an even better memory than regular graduation for them.”

