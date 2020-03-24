確診人數破兩百！新冠肺炎又增20人確診｜Taiwan reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases, virus infections jump to 215

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(24)日公布國內新增20例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)境外移入病例，為7男13女，年齡介於5至60多歲，入境日介於3月13日至22日，發病日介於3月9日至23日。個案發病前分別有英國、愛爾蘭、義大利、土耳其、印尼、西班牙、法國、美國、泰國、德國、保加利亞、比利時等國活動史。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 20 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 215.

The 20 imported cases include 13 females and 7 males, with the youngest being 5 and the oldest at 60.

They returned to Taiwan between March 13 to March 22 and showed symptoms for COVID-19 from March 9 to March 23.

The imported cases have recent travel history in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Turkey, Indonesia, Spain, France, the U.S., Thailand, Germany, Bulgaria and Belgium.

指揮中心表示，新增個案中，案197、202為1對夫妻，3月8日至18日至美國探親，19日發病，於今日確診，相關接觸者皆居家隔離中。

Case 197 and 202 are a couple and had gone to the U.S. during March 8 to March 18 to visit family, the CECC said.

They returned on March 19 and their infections were confirmed today.

All those who had been in contact with the couple are currently under self-quarantine.

指揮中心指出，案213在西班牙就學，3月13日返國時與發生群聚的土耳其旅遊團搭乘同班機，因此列為接觸者並進行居家隔離，3月15日發病，於今日確診，相關接觸者皆居家隔離中。

Case 213 has just returned from Spain on March 13, and was on the same flight as the Turkey travel group.

He was subsequently put under self-quarantine and began showing symptoms on March 15.

His infection was confirmed today, and all close contacts are under quarantine.

指揮中心表示，其餘17例境外移入病例均為獨立個案，出國目的多以就學、工作為主，部分為旅遊、探親。

17 of the imported cases are individual cases, and were contracted through travel for education, business, pleasure, and visitation reasons, the CECC added.