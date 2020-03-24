Taiwan reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases, virus infections jump to 215

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 20 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 215.

The 20 imported cases include 13 females and 7 males, with the youngest being 5 and the oldest at 60.

They returned to Taiwan between March 13 to March 22 and showed symptoms for COVID-19 from March 9 to March 23.

The imported cases have recent travel history in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Turkey, Indonesia, Spain, France, the U.S., Thailand, Germany, Bulgaria and Belgium.

Case 197 and 202 are a couple and had gone to the U.S. during March 8 to March 18 to visit family, the CECC said.

They returned on March 19 and their infections were confirmed today.

All those who had been in contact with the couple are currently under self-quarantine.

Case 213 has just returned from Spain on March 13, and was on the same flight as the Turkey travel group.

He was subsequently put under self-quarantine and began showing symptoms on March 15.

His infection was confirmed today, and all close contacts are under quarantine.

17 of the imported cases are individual cases, and were contracted through travel for education, business, pleasure, and visitation reasons, the CECC added.