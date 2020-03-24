法籍情侶檔困在台　被要求自主隔離費高達5萬元 | French tourists stranded after Taiwan issues sudden entry ban

【看英文中國郵報學英文】繼台灣於19日宣佈的「半鎖國」令後，法國遊客瑪蒂達和保羅突然發現自己被困在陌生的島嶼上，無處可去。

Following a new border control restriction banning foreigners from entering Taiwan using a visitor or landing visa ordered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 19, French tourists, Mathilde and Paul found themselves stranded with no place to go in Taiwan.

他們與The China Post分享，他們是在3月12日入境台灣抵達高雄的。抵達台灣時，中央流行疫情中心還未宣佈所有由歐洲入境的旅客皆需自主隔離。

The young couple shared with The China Post that they had arrived on March 12 and headed to Kaohsiung, before the new travel ban or regulations requiring mandatory quarantine for all travelers from Europe took place.

新政策開始實施後，瑪蒂達和保羅原先預定的飯店拒絕接收他們，導致他們無家可歸。

When the new restrictions came into effect, the hotel that Mathilde and Paul had originally booked refused to house them, and they found themselves with nowhere to stay.

他們立即通報疾管署單位，提出自主隔離的要求。

They immediately reported their situation to local authorities and expressed wishes to self-quarantine.

然而，因雙方皆非台灣籍，自主隔離費用竟高達新台幣50,000元，遠遠超出他們能負荷的金額。

However, as both are not of Taiwanese nationality, the quarantine fees totaled to NT$50,000—a fee beyond their original budget plan.

幸運地，他們在臉書法國社群上認識了西追，一名住在台灣23年的法國人。

好心的他表示願意讓兩位旅客暫住在自家隔離。

Luckily, thanks to a French community on Facebook, Cedric (a French national who had lived in Taiwan for 23 years) learned of their predicament and offered them a place to stay.

「當地相關機關非常好，花了將近10小時努力幫我們想辦法」，保羅說。

“The local authorities were very flexible and spent 10 hours trying to help us figure out the best solution,” Paul said.

目前，保羅人在西追台南的住宅，等待班機接送回國。

As for now, Paul say that they are currently staying in Cedric’s home in Tainan, awaiting their flight home.

情侶倆兩個禮拜的自主隔離即將到期，保羅表示將前往台北確定班機行程，預計於4月4日離開。

As the self-quarantine time is almost up, Paul says they will head north to check on their flight plans and intend to leave on April 4th.

經過這一切，瑪蒂達和保羅不斷強調台灣官方非常感人和熱心，但也因疫情變化和政策迅速的改變而感到有些不知所措。

Through it all, the couple stressed that authorities in Taiwan were helpful, but were probably a bit overwhelmed by the situation as well.

他們表示台南當地警員都有定期關心他們，也不斷提醒要量體溫，確保無症狀。

The couple are currently under self-quarantine share that the local police have continuously checked up on them and reminded them to take their temperatures twice a day.

即使這次的旅行與一開始計畫有很大的落差，馬蒂達和保羅表示希望在疫情緩和後再到台灣旅遊，好好享受台灣之美。

Though this trip was far from what they had planned, Mathilde and Paul expressed their wishes to once again visit Taiwan when the pandemic ends.

