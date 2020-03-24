Fisheries Agency to make contingency plan for COVID-19: CECC

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Tuesday it has instructed the Fisheries Agency to work with fishing operators to coordinate their preparations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the Bluefin tuna season.

The CECC’s comment came after Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) asked the agency on Monday about how to care for the livelihoods of fishing companies and migrant crewmen should they be grounded due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

Pan was questioning whether the central government had a contingency plan in place for such scenarios, especially with the annual two-month tuna season about to start in April.

Many fishing companies depend on the tuna season to survive, he said, while wondering where the migrant fishermen could stay if they were told to carry out a home quarantine.

His inquiries were passed by the agency to the CECC at its daily briefing in Taipei on Tuesday, during which the center’s deputy chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said it has instructed the Fisheries Agency to come up with relevant plans on the matter.