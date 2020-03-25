新冠肺炎讓美國人措手不及 失業、買不到口罩、超市搶購 | YouTuber explains situation amid coronavirus outbreak

【看英文中國郵報學英文】曾在台灣學中文的美國籍YouTuber「莫彩曦Hailey」，3月21日在頻道上與老公Adam分享美國現況，另外，因為疫情緣故，預計5月要來台灣旅遊也只能取消了。

Hailey, an American YouTuber who had stayed in Taiwan for learning Chinese, shared a video March 21 that shows the situation in the U.S. amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Hailey and her husband Adam also canceled their trip to Taiwan scheduled in May and expressed their disappointment in the video.

台灣19日起禁止外國人入境，因此原先要來台灣環島、吃美食的Hailey夫婦也只能取消行程避免疫情擴大。熱愛台灣的Hailey夫婦在影片中說道，「台灣就是我們的動力」、「謝謝你們（台灣這樣做）」，也呼籲為了保護別人、社會，大家盡量待在家裡。

Taiwan has barred the non-nationals from entry since March 19, so Hailey and Adam said they want to avoid spreading the virus in Taiwan. The couple, who loves Taiwan so much, said that their trip to Taiwan was their goal and expressed appreciation to Taiwan’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the couple called on everyone to stay home to protect others and society.

另外，Hailey也提到，上一支影片拍攝美國人湧入超市，導致衛生紙、民生用品等缺貨狀況，許多網友反應為什麼美國人不戴口罩。Hailey解釋道，第一，因為文化，且美國疾管中心說健康的人不用戴口罩 ; 第二，在美國，我們根本買不到口罩，希望大家能理解這點。

In response to the netizens’ comments on why they weren’t wearing face masks in the supermarket, Hailey said it’s because of culture. The U.S. CDC said that healthy people shouldn’t wear face masks. The other reason is that they can’t buy any, Adam said. The couple expressed hopes that the viewers could understand that.

Hailey分享道，因為疫情的關係，很多美國人一夕之間失去了工作。Adam的弟弟也發訊息說他的朋友失業了。因為社會急遽變化，「有政府人員表示，美國失業率可能會高於20%。」

Hailey said many Americans lost their jobs because of the crisis. One day, Adam’s s little brother texted Adam, saying that his friend all of a sudden lost his job. “Some government officials have even said that the U.S. employment rate could be as high as 20%,” Adam said.

Adam補充道，為了防止疫情擴散，美國政府建議大家，聚會不得超過10個人。

Besides, to prevent the spread of the virus, the U.S. government advised the public to avoid groups of more than 10 people.

Hailey夫妻最後呼籲，大家記得「苦中作樂」！在家隔離，大家都要健健康康。

The couple concluded, “remember to seek joy amidst trail!” and everyone stays home and stay healthy.

