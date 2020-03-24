Taiwan baseball league to start on April 11

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) will kickoff on April 11 with opening games played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Games in the five-team league’s season-opening weekend will be played without fans, according to the sport’s governing body which will assess the situation on a round-by-round basis.

The CPBL season was originally due to begin on March 28.

In a bid lower rates of infection and limit the spread of the virus, the CPBL has said it will limit attendances to 150 fans once games are opened up to the public.

Organizers will also screen temperatures on site while fans will be encouraged to keep their distance from one another and to wear face masks.