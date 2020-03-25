Follow Me To 網紅夫妻　超完美居家隔離牽手照｜’Follow Me To’ couple takes creative ‘travel photos’ at home

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新型冠狀肺炎疫情延燒，許多國家也陸續開始要求居家隔離防疫措施，以減緩病毒擴散。 對於以旅遊為主的網紅們成了一項大挑戰，在防疫的同時以幽默方式與追蹤者分享隔離趣事。

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, governments around the world have issued mandatory social distancing measures to prevent further spread. While stuck at home, many online personalities took to humor to bear through the mandatory quarantine.

IG網紅俄羅斯攝影師Murad Osmann和妻子Nataly也加入行列，貼出一系列在家隔離的「牽手照」。

以 “Follow Me To”為噱頭，這對夫妻檔在世界各地，妻子背對鏡頭，伸手拉著丈夫的系列照片得到網友熱烈回應，跑遍全球的他們也曾以台北101為背景在台拍攝了一系列的浪漫牽手照。

Instagram influencers, Murad Osmann and wife, Nataly, most famous for their romantic hand-holding pictures taken in exotic vacation spots, including Taipei 101, have also joined in by taking a series of their signature “Follow Me To” photos, right at home.

這對夫妻擋近日在IG貼文，建議400萬名追蹤者待在家能做什麼殺時間，對抗新冠病毒（俗稱武漢肺炎）。

The couple posted photos with captions that advised their 4 million followers just what they can do at home to pass the time and combat the virus, simultaneously.

其中一張照片，Nataly看著洗衣機內的「藍天白雲」，製造出恍如乘著飛機出國旅行的效果。

In one pic, Nataly can be seen looking through their washing machine into a “blue sky” that was photoshopped in to make it look as if she’s traveling on a plane.

Osmann 也 PO 出與老婆在家運動、從冰箱找食物的照片，因為政府管制，許多健身房和餐廳目前都關閉中。

Osmann also posted photos of his wife exercising at home and scouring the fridge for food to eat, as many gyms and restaurants are now closed per the government’s regulations.

他們也建議粉絲們待在家時，可以趁機抓緊時間閱讀。

In addition, they advised followers to catch up on some reading while staying at home.

牽手夫妻檔也與大家分享這段時間防疫小撇步，像是避免擁擠空間、外送食物、勤洗手。

The couple also shared some of their tips on virus-prevention during this time, including avoiding crowded spaces, having food delivered and washing hands.