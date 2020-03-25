不用飛出國　台灣VS國外夢幻美景 | Top Instagram-worthy destinations to visit in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台東縣政府觀光旅遊處、苗栗馥藝金鬱金香酒店日前在臉書粉專PO文，分享不用出國，在台東、苗栗就可以拍到的國外夢幻景點，對比圖更展現台灣國際水準的美景，令人看了就想馬上訂一張火車票出發！

The Taitung County Government and Golden Tulip Aesthetics hotel in Miaoli recently posted a series of photos on Facebook that depicted side-by-side comparisons of local destinations with those abroad. The locations featured picture-perfect scenes unparallel to any other, and provided those itching to travel abroad with an alternative right at home.

臺東的最美星空，對比有著「日本第一星空」稱號的阿智村毫不遜色。臺東地廣人稀，光害少，有許多絕佳的觀星地點，躺在田間小路、海岸賞星空，還有星空音樂會為遊客帶來聽覺、視覺饗宴。

Similar to that of Japan’s “best starry sky” in Achi Village, Taitung’s beautiful night sky is just as magical. With little light pollution and a small population, Taitung is an ideal place to star-gaze. Lying in the middle of a field with the night sky above you and the Taitung Starry Night Concert playing live, you can enjoy a night filled with beauty and wonder.

距離市區7分鐘車程的臺東森林公園，園區內大片黑森林，以及三大湖泊，恬靜的湖光山色相較紐西蘭的景色同樣令人放鬆、心曠神怡。

Only a 7-minutes drive from the Taitung city center, Taitung Forest Park features a black forest and three lakes, offering you a place as beautiful as New Zealand’s to relax.

去日本的行程總是少不了神社，而台東鹿野也有歷史悠久的日本神社。2014年由日籍匠師以日本檜木打造，重現1931年的神社原貌。

Shinto shrines are the must-visit tourist destinations whenever people travel to Japan. In Taiwan, you can also appreciate the beauty of old Japanese shrine in Luye, Taitung. Cypress Shinto shrine in Luye, was rebuilt in 2014 by a Japanese craftmaster.

鐮倉是日本著名旅遊景點，而許多「灌籃高手」粉絲會到「鎌倉高校前」站旁的平交道拍下動漫裡的經典場景。臺東太麻里櫻木花道平交道擁有近乎相同的美景，平交道襯著碧海藍天，怎麼拍都很美。

The railway crossing that appears in the High School Basketball Manga “Slam Dunk” in Kamakura, Japan has drawn the fans to capture the classic scene in the manga. Against the backdrop of the blue sky and sea, the Taitung “Slam Dunk level crossing” in Taimali is one of the picture-perfect spots in eastern Taiwan.

在臺灣的遊客不用飛土耳其卡帕多奇亞，就能參與享譽國際的盛大熱氣球嘉年華。在臺東鹿野高台乘著熱氣球，緩緩升空，飽覽花東縱谷的美景，是一生難忘的回憶。

In Taiwan, you can attend the international hot air balloon festival in eastern Taiwan without flying to Cappadocia, Turkey. As the balloon takes you up into the air, one can get a birds-eye view of the lolling fields and create memories to last a lifetime.

臺東多良車站依山傍海，遊客等待火車經過，就為捕捉火車穿梭於山海間的美景。山海交織的美景，宛如置身於美國加州聖地牙哥。

Taitung’s Duoliang Train Station is situated between the mountains and the sea. As tourists wait for the train to pass, photography enthusiasts can capture the train seemingly coming from the far horizon of the Pacific Ocean. The beautiful scenery is the spitting image of

苗栗知名飯店也分享許多可媲美日本、韓國知名景點的美景，像是三義鐵道自行車、龍騰斷橋、新埔灌籃高手場景、泰安烏嘎彥竹林、蓮臺山妙音淨苑。

The hotel in Miaoli also shared photos that depicted side-by-side comparisons of the local and overseas destinations including Sanyi rail bike, Longteng Bridge, Xinpu, Tai’an bamboo forest and Buddhist temple.