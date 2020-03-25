Taiwan reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases, infections now at 235

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday reported 19 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 235.

The 19 imported cases include 12 females and 7 males, aged between 10 and 60. They returned to Taiwan between March 12 to March 22 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 15 to March 23.

The imported cases have recent travel history in the U.K., the U.S., Egypt, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Turkey and Thailand.

According to the CECC, cases 222 to 225 are contacts of case 152; altogether five of them were studying at the same school in England.

They began showing symptoms between March 15 and March 18 and were reported upon entering Taiwan on March 22. Their tests were confirmed positive today and they are considered as part of a cluster infection.

Case 226 was part of the previously mentioned Egypt tour group. He has been under quarantine upon returning to Taiwan.

He began experiencing symptoms including a dry throat and was tested and hospitalized. His infection was confirmed today. The tour group now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Case 233 had gone to study in England in December 2019, and traveled in the U.K. with a high school friend (case 210) before returning to Taiwan, the CECC said.

Case 233 did not show any symptoms upon arrival and has been under self-quarantine during this time. He began showing symptoms on March 23 and was immediately hospitalized and tested.

His infection was confirmed today.