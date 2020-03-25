英國查爾斯王子確診武漢肺炎｜Palace confirms 71-year-old future king has tested positive

【看英文中國郵報學英文】週三，英國伊莉莎白二世女王的長子、王位繼承人查爾斯王子經新冠病毒（俗稱武漢肺炎）檢驗，呈現陽性反應。

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Wednesday (March 25).

克萊倫斯宮聲明寫道，71歲的查爾斯王子出現輕微新冠肺炎症狀，「但大致健康狀況還不錯」。

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House said in a statement.

查爾斯王子3月10日參與慈善機構「水援助組織」於倫敦舉辦的活動，當時他就坐在後來確診武漢肺炎的摩納哥親王阿爾貝二世正對面，兩星期後，查爾斯王子出現症狀。

Charles has fallen ill just a fortnight after meeting coronavirus-stricken Prince Albert of Monaco, according to various media reports which speculate that the future king tested positive after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London on March 10, 24 hours after he was last seen in public with his mother.

查爾斯王子上一次公開露面是在3月12日出席白金漢宮授權儀式。查爾斯王子中鏢將會造成各個皇室成員的健康疑慮，包括英國女王、菲利普親王都住在溫莎城堡。

Prince Charles was last seen at Buckingham Palace on March 12 for investitures. His illness, however, will raise fears for the health for elderly royals including the Queen and Prince Philip, who are together at Windsor Castle.

儘管目前疫情狀況嚴峻，查爾斯王子發病前一直都有出席公共場合，但都有避免握手，以鞠躬代替。

Until he fell ill, the heir to the throne has been continuing to carry out public engagements despite the coronavirus crisis – but has avoided shaking hands, instead using a namaste gesture (palms touching and fingers pointing upwards, thumbs close to the chest).

即使避免與民眾近距離接觸，查爾斯王子已經染疫，而且前幾天白金漢宮職員經新冠肺炎檢測呈陽性反應。

But despite avoiding close contact with people he has caught Covid-19 – and it came days after a member of Buckingham Palace staff tested positive for coronavirus.

