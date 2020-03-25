Palace confirms 71-year-old future king has tested positive

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Wednesday (March 25).

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House said in a statement.

Charles has fallen ill just a fortnight after meeting coronavirus-stricken Prince Albert of Monaco, according to various media reports which speculate that the future king tested positive after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London on March 10, 24 hours after he was last seen in public with his mother.

Prince Charles was last at Buckingham Palace on March 12 for investitures. His illness, however, will raise fears for the health for elderly royals including the Queen and Prince Philip, who are together at Windsor Castle.

Until he fell ill, the heir to the throne has been continuing to carry out public engagements despite the coronavirus crisis – but has avoided shaking hands, instead using a namaste gesture (palms touching and fingers pointing upwards, thumbs close to the chest).

But despite avoiding close contact with people he has caught Covid-19 – and it came days after a member of Buckingham Palace staff tested positive for coronavirus.