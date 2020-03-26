新冠肺炎又增17人確診！15人從國外回來的 | Taiwan confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 252

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(26)日公布國內新增17例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，包括15例境外移入、2例本土。本土病例(案246、247)均為境外移入個案的接觸者，其中案246為60多歲男性，為案209(美國移入)同住家人，無疑似症狀，經接觸者採檢後確診；案247為40多歲女性，為案228(荷蘭移入)同住家人，於3月23日發病，經就醫採檢通報後確診。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported 17 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 252.

Among the confirmed cases, 15 are considered as imported, and two are local infections — cases 246 and 247 had contacts with previously reported imported cases.

Case 246 is a man in his sixties. He is a family member of case 209 and he hadn’t shown any symptoms until recently. His infection was confirmed today.

Case 247 is a woman in her forties. She is a family member of case 228. She developed symptoms on March 23 and was subsequently hospitalized and tested. Her infection was confirmed today.

指揮中心表示，新增15例境外移入個案為7女8男，年齡20多歲至60多歲，入境日介於3月16日至23日，發病日介於3月11日至23日，發病前活動地包括美國、英國、紐西蘭、西班牙、馬來西亞、摩納哥、墨西哥等國家。

The CECC announced that the new imported COVID-19 cases include 7 women and 8 men, with ages ranging between 20 and 60.

They returned to Taiwan between March 16 to March 23 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 11 to March 23. The imported cases have recent travel histories in the U. S., the U.K., New Zealand, Spain, Malaysia, Morocco and Mexico.

指揮中心指出，境外移入個案中，案248於3月12日至20日跟團赴西班牙旅遊，該旅遊團中有2人於3月23日確診(案170、189)，案248無症狀，經衛生單位進行接觸者採檢後確診；該旅遊團截至目前共計3人確診。

Among the imported cases, case 248 is part of the tour group that went to Spain from March 12 to March 20. The tour group had 2 confirmed cases who tested positive on March 23 (cases 170 and 189).

Case 248 has yet to show symptoms and the infection was confirmed after health authorities did a routine test on all contacts of the tour group.

As of today, the travel group has 3 confirmed cases in total.