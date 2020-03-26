Taiwan confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 252

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported 17 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 252.

Among the confirmed cases, 15 are considered as imported, and two are local infections — cases 246 and 247 who had contacts with previously reported imported cases.

Case 246 is a man in his sixties. He is a family member of case 209 and he hadn’t shown any symptoms until recently. His infection was confirmed today.

Case 247 is a woman in her forties. She is a family member of case 228. She developed symptoms on March 23 and was subsequently hospitalized and tested. Her infection was confirmed today.

The CECC announced that the new imported COVID-19 cases include 7 women and 8 men, with ages ranging between 20 and 60.

The imported cases returned to Taiwan between March 16 and March 23 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 11 to March 23. They have recent travel histories in the U. S., the U.K., New Zealand, Spain, Malaysia, Morocco and Mexico.

Among the imported cases, case 248 is part of the tour group that went to Spain from March 12 to March 20. The tour group had 2 confirmed cases who tested positive on March 23 (cases 170 and 189).

Case 248 has yet to show symptoms and the infection was confirmed after health authorities did a routine test on all contacts of the tour group.

As of today, the travel group has 3 confirmed cases in total.