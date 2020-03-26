畫家因應時事「威利在哪裡」出新冠肺炎版 | ‘Where’s Wally’ has coronavirus makeover

【看英文中國郵報學英文】威利在哪裡現在配合時事，已出「新型冠狀肺炎版」，讓尋找威力的挑戰大幅下降。藝術家 Pedro Mezzini 和插畫家 Clay Bennet 分別在社群媒體上貼出威力最新版本，獲得網友熱烈回應。

Beloved puzzle book “Where’s Wally” (“Where’s Waldo” in the U.S.) is keeping up with the times with a brand new “Coronavirus Edition.” Artists Clay Bennet and Pedro Mezzini took to the Internet to create a new Wally, which was met with enthusiastic responses from online users, claiming it was just the thing to help people through these tough times.

威利在哪裡是英國插畫家Martin Handford所創作的系列書，讀者必須從密密麻麻的圖畫中找出威利（通常穿著紅白條紋衣服）。威利有時也會因遺失個人物品請求讀者一同尋找。

“Where’s Wally” is a fun puzzle book created by Martin Handford where the titular character Wally (usually dressed in a red and white striped shirt) is hidden into a sea of people. Wally also often loses his personal belongings and readers have to help him find them as well.

然而，新版威利卻因配合隔離條件，開始在公共場合與其他角色保持距離，以下為「新冠肺炎版威利」圖。

However, Wally recently underwent a makeover, and the new edition includes him “social distancing” in public situations.

Included are some “Where is Wally” pictures created by artists online.

有網友在看到新版威利後開玩笑的說：「雖然有點難，不過我覺得我應該找到了！」

After seeing the Coronavirus edition of “Where’s Wally,” a user online jokingly replied, “That was hard, but I think I got it.”