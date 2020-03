畫家因應時事「威利在哪裡」出新冠肺炎版 | ‘Where’s Wally’ has coronavirus makeover

【看英文中國郵報學英文】威利在哪裡現在配合時事,已出「新型冠狀肺炎版」,讓尋找威力的挑戰大幅下降。藝術家 Pedro Mezzini 和插畫家 Clay Bennet 分別在社群媒體上貼出威力最新版本,獲得網友熱烈回應。

Beloved puzzle book “Where’s Wally” (“Where’s Waldo” in the U.S.) is keeping up with the times with a brand new “Coronavirus Edition.” Artists Clay Bennet and Pedro Mezzini took to the Internet to create a new Wally, which was met with enthusiastic responses from online users, claiming it was just the thing to help people through these tough times.

威利在哪裡是英國插畫家Martin Handford所創作的系列書,讀者必須從密密麻麻的圖畫中找出威利(通常穿著紅白條紋衣服)。威利有時也會因遺失個人物品請求讀者一同尋找。

“Where’s Wally” is a fun puzzle book created by Martin Handford where the titular character Wally (usually dressed in a red and white striped shirt) is hidden into a sea of people. Wally also often loses his personal belongings and readers have to help him find them as well.

然而,新版威利卻因配合隔離條件,開始在公共場合與其他角色保持距離,以下為「新冠肺炎版威利」圖。

However, Wally recently underwent a makeover, and the new edition includes him “social distancing” in public situations.

Included are some “Where is Wally” pictures created by artists online.

有網友在看到新版威利後開玩笑的說:「雖然有點難,不過我覺得我應該找到了!」

After seeing the Coronavirus edition of “Where’s Wally,” a user online jokingly replied, “That was hard, but I think I got it.”