英國人妻即將臨盆　談英國防疫狀況 | Taiwan expatriate near due date talks about UK situation

【看英文中國郵報學英文】英國人妻Moja Fan，住在英國超過10年，因冠夫姓而成為Mrs. Reader讀者太太。目前為專欄作家的她，已經懷孕36週，即將臨盆，因為常跑醫院做產檢，發現英國防疫狀況與台灣有些不同，特別與The China Post分享他的親身體驗、觀察。

Moja Fan, also known as Mrs. Reader, has lived in England for 10 years. As a column writer, Mrs. Reader has been pregnant for 36 weeks and she is already near the due date. As she has visited the hospital very often to undergo the screening tests, Mrs. Reader found the differences between the U.K. and Taiwan in terms of preventative measures. She shared her thoughts about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak with The China Post.

讀者太太表示，英國現況不太好，目前累積超過3000多個確診案例，死亡人數來到144人。當然，英國政府也開始實施防疫措施，自3月20日起暫停所有中小學課程。另外，若是有出現高燒、持續咳嗽等症狀，也必須待在家自主隔離14天。

Mrs. Reader said that the situation in the U.K. doesn’t look good as the number of confirmed cases had surpassed 3,000 and the death toll had reached 144 earlier this week. The U.K. government has implemented preventative measures including closing the elementary and high schools since March 20. In addition, people who have developed some fever and continuous cough, are required to quarantine themselves for 14 days, Mrs. Reader said.

然而，身為臺灣人，我覺得英國政府實施的措施並不夠，例如，目前街上、商店內並沒有很多人戴口罩。讀者太太補充道，「我知道這是文化因素，我了解，但是隨著每天確診人數升高，他們應該要開始實行預防措施像是戴口罩」。

However, as a Taiwanese, “I don’t see they have done enough. For example, we still don’t see enough people wearing face masks on the streets or in the shops.” Mrs. Reader added, “I think this is a cultural thing, I can understand that but still with the confirmed cases increase every day. I think they should start thinking about precautions like wearing a mask.”

問到是否考慮回台灣，讀者太太說道，很多人都會問我帶有身孕，你會回台灣嗎？答案是「不會」，因為家人都在這裡，而且去機場過程、搭飛機更危險，所以我會繼續留在這裡，待在家實施社會疏離。

Asked of whether she would come back to Taiwan, Mrs. reader said that the answer is no because her family is in the UK and it’s more dangerous to go to the airport and take the flights. “I would stay here and I will stay at home, trying to practice social distancing.”

另外，談到與英國老公是否會對於防疫觀念方面有爭執，她說其實不會，因為我老公2月飛去台灣，他看到大都帶著口罩，且警戒心非常高。對他來說，這時保持小心謹慎比較好，所以我和他溝通時從來不是問題，我們大多都持相同的意見，包括是否配戴口罩方面。

Speaking of whether she would argue over the precaution with her British husband, she said no because her husband went to Taiwan in February and saw everyone wearing masks and being very cautious. It’s never a problem when I communicate with him, she said.

