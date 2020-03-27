台灣最大最浪漫金黃海芋田　超夯打卡點就在台中 | Calla lilies blooming in central Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】春神降臨，陽明山白色海芋已接連盛開，中部的遊客想欣賞海芋別錯過位在外埔的金黃海芋田！

As spring is around the corner, calla lilies in Yangmingshan have taken turns to bloom. If you live in central Taiwan, don’t miss this opportunity to check out the sea of yellow calla lilies in Waipu District, Taichung.

海芋田佔地超過500坪，開放民眾免費入園，大片金黃海芋盛開，吸引許多遊客前往打卡拍照。

The field, covering more than 500 hectares, is open to the public with no entry fee and has attracted tourists to take Instagrammable pictures amid the fields of flowers.

園方也提醒民眾，千萬不可自行摘採，若想把金黃海芋帶回家，可向老闆購買，五支新台幣100元。

Picking calla lilies is now allowed. If you want to bring them home, you can buy a bouquet, five flowers are priced at NT$100 (US$3.30).

地址：台中市外埔區水頭二路 | Address: Shuitou 2nd Rd., Waipu Dist., Taichung City 438

停車費：汽車30元、機車20元 | Parking fee: NT$ 30/per vehicle NT$ 20/ per scooter